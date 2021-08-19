Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft last week after authorities received a complaint from a local store that one of its employees had stolen money from the store register.
The store showed police video surveillance footage in which Antonio Glendale Caldwell, 23, of 1401 Erin St., Monroe, took $1,980 from the store’s register.
The store informed police the theft occurred from July 21 to Aug. 8.
During questioning, Caldwell said, “I’m going to be honest. I have been stealing from the store for a while now. I think I have taken a total of $1,100, but I don’t know for sure.”
Caldwell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.