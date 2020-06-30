Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of organized retail theft and possession of cocaine last week after authorities learned of a theft at Pecanland Mall.
Mall security personnel told police that Calvin Eugene Harris, 38, of 501 Moore Ave., Monroe, had $192.60 worth of merchandise on his person. The merchandise, mostly perfume, were being sold at Perfume Paradise, Dillard's, and J.C. Penney.
During questioning, Harris said, “They (the perfume bottles) go for $20 in Dillard's but I'll sell them for $50 on the streets.”
Police also found a bag of powder cocaine on Harris' person.
Harris was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges.
