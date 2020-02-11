Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a host of charges including battery of a dating partner by strangulation on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of the suspect attacking his girlfriend.
Calvin Bernard Hamilton, 37, of 3617 Cooper St., Monroe, placed his hands around his girlfriend's throat, preventing her from breathing and making her lose consciousness, according to the complaint.
The victim said Hamilton armed himself with three knives and cut the victim's hand while threatening to kill her. She said she feared Hamilton would kill her.
Hamilton also tried to burn the victim's house by setting her bedding on fire, according to the Feb. 9 arrest report.
Hamilton took the victim's car keys and left in her vehicle but returned later while police were present, officers said.
“During the arrest, Hamilton became combative and soft hand tactics were used to complete the arrest,” stated the arrest report.
Hamilton refused to answer questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on aggravated battery, aggravated arson of an occupied residence, unathorized use of a movable vehicle, and resisting an officer.
