Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple battery of the infirm earlier this month after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance at a home on Nory Lane.
The 70-year-old woman told police that her homeless son, Grant Farrell Cookston, 35, of Monroe, would not leave her home after being asked to do so.
“The victim stated that Grant became belligerent by yelling and screaming and he also hit her with a closed fist on her right arm,” stated the Jan. 8 arrest report.
The victim tried to make contact with Monroe police through her cell phone but claimed Cookston snatched away the phone from her. The woman went to her neighbor's home to call for help.
While police spoke with the victim, Cookston exited the home and cursed and yelled and threw clothing on to the grass.
“Grant continued to curse and scream,” stated the arrest report. “While in the backseat of my unit, Grant stated, 'I took her phone so she couldn't call y'all, I was going to leave.'”
Cookston was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of drug paraphernalia and remaining after forbidden.
