Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for striking his daughter and threatening her with a machete last week after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint at Jack McEnery Street.
Tyee Ronquie Tyler, 45, of 1417 Parker Road, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery.
The victim told police she was arguing with Tyler before he “pushed, punched, and threaten(ed) to strike her with a machete while standing feet away,” according to Feb. 16 arrest report.
A witness told police that Tyler punched his daughter and threatened her with a machete.
During questioning, Tyler admitted he approached his daughter and pushed her during a fight about a cell phone.
Tyler was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
