Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace last week after authorities learned of someone using loud and profane language to cause a disturbance at a local car sales lot.
The manager of EZ Car Sales told police that Prince William Lee West, 26, of 1002 5th St., Monroe, used loud and profane language and was disturbing customers at the car lot.
“West struck his live-in girlfriend with a closed fist upon the head area while on site,” stated the April 23 arrest report.
Police made contact with West, but West fled.
After he was taken into custody, West told police he admitted he used a closed fist to strike his girlfriend.
West was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.