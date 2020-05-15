Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including aggravated battery last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on Spurgeon Drive in Monroe.
Officers observed Chasire L. Powell, 36, of 3806 Spurgeon Drive, Monroe, swing a children's bicycle in a driveway. The complainant told police his six-year-old daughter had a mark from where Powell struck her with the bicycle.
“Powell was resistant to officers' commands given to him,” stated the May 6 arrest report. “Powell struck a window of this residence with his bare hands breaking the glass, valued at $100. Officers again gave Powell commands to stop at which time he armed himself with a metal gear about 16” in diameter and a metal pipe about 24” and began to beat both on the railing of the porch.”
Powell refused to drop the items when officers told him to.
“Powell then stated he was going to kill all four officers with the weapons he had,” stated the arrest report. “Powell continued to beat on the railing with the weapons.”
Police deployed a taser but it caused no effect. It took two more taser cycles before Powell surrendered.
Once in custody, police detected the smell of PCP from Powell's person.
The residents at the complainant's address said they repeatedly asked Powell to leave because they feared him and retreated because of his mental condition.
Powell was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on aggravated battery, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, four counts of aggravated assault on an officer, and simple criminal damage to property.
