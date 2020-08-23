Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree robbery last week after a victim reported being struck by the suspect with a ceramic pot.
The victim said Darrell Wayne Anderson, 55, of 3812 Gayton St., Monroe, hit him with the pot in the back of the head. He said he lost consciousness. When he woke, the victim said found he was missing $15 from his pocket.
Police observed cuts to the back of the victim's head consistent with the victim's account.
Anderson resisted officers' attempts to restrain him with handcuffs, according to the Aug. 11 arrest report.
Anderson also refused to answer questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
