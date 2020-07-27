Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and threatening a public official last month after a suspect was reported entering motel rooms without permission.
Jaleel Isaiah Martin, 22, of 4831 Hadley St., Monroe, was accused of entering two rooms and refused to leave.
Police apprehended Martin, who told police he entered the rooms because he was hot and needed to cool off.
“Upon attempting to place Martin in my patrol unit, he advised me he was going to 'f*** me up,'” stated the June 28 arrest report.
Martin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
