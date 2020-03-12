Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple battery and disturbing the peace last week after authorities received a 911 call in which the dispatcher heard someone say, “Give me my money or I'll kill you, b***h.”
Outside the home from which the 911 call came, police made contact with the suspect, Alfred S. Sims, 42, of 123 Gerald St., Monroe.
Sims smelled of alcohol, swayed from side to side and had slurred speech, according to the March 2 arrest report.
A witness claimed Sims knocked on her door several times, demanding a ride.
Sims pulled away from officers and later kicked the officers' rear driver side door in the patrol unit, police said.
“During his strikes he busted the glass to the door and bent the metal door causing over $1,000 worth of damage,” stated the arrest report.
A victim claimed Sims struck him with a closed fist to the left eye.
Sims was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force, resisting an officer, simple battery, and simple criminal damage to property.
