Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal use of a weapon last week after authorities traveling on DeSiard Street heard a gunshot nearby.
The officer was unsure whether he was being shot at but later observed a man at the front door of the Delta Mini Mart, holding a handgun. The suspect was identified as Adel Ali Kassim Nagi, 39, of 2103 DeSiard St., Monroe.
Nagi claimed he worked at the store and discharged his gun because someone begging in the parking lot had hurt his feelings.
“Nagi said that the unknown suspect hit on his girlfriend so he shot in the air to scare him off,” stated the June 8 arrest report.
Police reported there were many customers at the store and in the street when the shots were fired.
Nagi smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage though he claimed he only had a couple of drinks.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
