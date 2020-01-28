Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for aggravated battery and false imprisonment earlier this month after authorities received a complaint from the suspect's wife.
The complainant said her husband, Larkin T. McGraw, 33, of 100 Rowan Circle, Monroe, had physically abused her for a month. In an interview, she claimed McGraw had beaten her after they got married in January 2019 with a belt, broom and other objects.
“(She) stated approximately one month ago Larkin placed a semi-auto handgun to her head and pulled the trigger,” stated the Jan. 17 arrest report. “The gun did not fire, and Larkin began looking for bullets in the house but found none.”
The woman described another alleged incident where she tried to leave the house but was strangled. She also claimed she was not allowed to leave the house without McGraw.
Police observed scratch marks to the victim's neck and arm as well as a belt mark across her left arm where she claimed McGraw struck her.
On Jan. 13, the woman left her home while McGraw was asleep, she said. She feared that McGraw would kill her once she found her.
The woman's child confirmed his mother was not allowed to leave the house and that McGraw physically abused her.
McGraw was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on domestic abuse battery (strangulation) and domestic abuse (aggravated assault).
