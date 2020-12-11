Monroe police arrested a Monroe man after taking a 7-year-old child from her residence without the permission of the child’s guardian.
Christopher D. Jones, 26, of 4001 Spurgeon Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple kidnapping and violation of protective order.
Jones took a 7-year-old black female from her residence without the permission from her guardian.
According to the arrest report, the juvenile was seen by her guardian and other juveniles going towards Jones’ vehicle.
The guardian advised police she told the juvenile she could not leave and also told Jones he could not take her.
Jones told the juvenile to get in the vehicle, then left the residence with the child.
Monroe police located Jones at another home on Spurgeon Drive with the juvenile.
According to the arrest report, the investigation revealed that Jones had violated a protective order.
