Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several drugs including possession of more than 1,000 Ecstasy pills on Saturday after authorities noticed a vehicle matching the description of a stolen one.
Police made contact with the driver, Albert E. Johnson Jr., 42, of 2820 Jackson St., Monroe. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.
A search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm handgun, 2.2 grams of marijuana, a bag of white powder, nine crack cocaine rocks weighing 7.3 grams, some 1,090 pills of Ecstasy as well as rolling papers.
Johnson was charged with illegal possession of stolen property valued at $5,000 to $25,000; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of Ecstasy with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
