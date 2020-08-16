Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated battery last week after authorities learned about a domestic disturbance at a house on Jackson Street.
The victim claimed he and his girlfriend, Patricia Ann Falcon, 48, of 4406 Jackson St., Monroe, were arguing about him cooking shrimp. The victim claimed Falcon was upset because he was cooking shrimp she had bought.
He said he left the house and Falcon followed him, grabbed his shirt. When he escaped her grip, she struck him in the left eye with a cell phone, the victim said.
Police confirmed the victim had bruising around his left eye and a small cut around his eye as well.
Falcon was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
