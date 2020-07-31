Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of four counts of battery of a police officer on Saturday after officers reported observing the suspect's manic state and tried to transport her to a local hospital.
Arkisha Harris, 40, of 502 Columbia Ave., Monroe, initially agreed to be transported but became hostile after she was placed in a patrol unit, according to the July 25 arrest report.
Harris spat on one officer and resisted two other officers.
“(One police officer) attempted to push Harris away, at which time she bit him in his left shoulder, (breaking) the skin which required him to receive medical attention,” stated the arrest report.
Harris continued to spit on police, according to the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
