Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of criminal trespass and terrorizing last week after authorities learned the suspect made a death threat in a Facebook video.
In the Facebook video, Johnika Makesha Nelson, 24, of 211 Grayling Lane, Monroe, said “she was going to the store tomorrow to buy a gun and kill (the victim) and all 5 of her kids” at their home, according to the July 1 arrest report.
Authorities also said Nelson posted a photo of a gun along with the victim's name.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
