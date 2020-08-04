Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of indecent behavior with juveniles last week after authorities learned of a video depicting two people engaging in sexual intercourse while a child was present in the room.
The video was posted to Facebook, according to the July 31 arrest report.
“The video clearly shows two people having sexual intercourse while on a bed,” stated the arrest report.
A two-year-old child was sitting on the bed watching the encounter, according to police.
The woman in the video was identified as Char'tassja W. Colvin, 18, of 2000 Peach St., Monroe.
Colvin said she had sex at a local motel for about 10 minutes while her child was present.
“Finally, Char'tassja admitted that she and her child were staying with a prostitute at the Motel 6 at the time of this incident,” stated the arrest report.
The police report did not identify the other person depicted in the video.
Colvin was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
