Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of identity theft last week after a local real estate firm notified authorities that its employees' identities had been stolen.
Detectives determined that the firm's secretary, Jennifer Elaine Nichols, 44, of 2521 North 12th St., Monroe, used her access at the firm to steal the identity of several employees or to obtain several credit cards, according to the April 28 arrest report.
Nichols' personal email account confirmed she had stolen identity information of three employees and used that information to obtain credit cards, police said. Nichols made purchases of more than $8,000 on one of the credit cards, according to the arrest report.
Nichols also stole cash from the company and used the company credit card to spend more than $4,000, the arrest report said.
During questioning, Nichols admitted the accusations were correct.
Detectives expect more victims will be found.
“Jennifer admitted she committed these crimes as a result of her drug addiction,” stated the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on identity theft (felony), one felony count of theft, and one count of theft.
