Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities went to a home on Carolina Street to conduct a welfare check and found a child there alone.
The child told police his mother, Chassidy Sinegal, 30, of 110 Carolina St., Monroe, leaves him at home, alone, two or three times a week with no heat, not hot water, no food, and no proper bedding. This had been going on for about two months, the child said.
According to the Dec. 18 arrest report, police found the house to be mostly empty with cereal, bronies and only Coca Cola and Sprite available.
“The temperature of the house was below 50 degrees and (the child) was shivering and you could see the condensation from your breath while talking,” stated the arrest report.
The only place for the child to sleep was a couch and thin blanket, according to police.
During questioning, Sinegal said she did not leave her son at home by himself and claimed her mother was staying with him, as usual.
The grandmother was in southern Louisiana at the time and said she did not know her grandson was left alone.
Sinegal was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
