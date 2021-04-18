Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for pointing a loaded gun at her sister last week.
Kubonisa Wiley, 26, of 18 Sauvella Drive, Monroe cocked a loaded gun and pointed it at the victim during a verbal argument, according to the April 8 arrest report.
The victim told officers she was “afraid of being shot” during the incident. Wiley and the victim’s mother stepped between them, but Wiley continued waving the gun, according to the arrest report.
An officer was shown video footage that corroborated the victim’s story. When the officer made contact with Wiley, she was wearing the same clothes seen in the video.
During questioning, Wiley claimed ownership of a gun but denied pointing it at the victim.
She was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
