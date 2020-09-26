Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities learned of a stabbing incident on South Grand Street.
The victim claimed Brittany Dupont, 28, of 3515 South Grand St., Monroe, used a writing pen to stab her on the left side of her neck, about a quarter inch above her left jugular artery.
The victim said she felt pain from the stab and believed Dupont had intended to kill her.
Dupont declined to give a statement.
Witnesses of the incident told police that Dupont attacked the victim who was sitting in a chair.
Police observed a small puncture wound on the victim's neck.
Dupont was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
