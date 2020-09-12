Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for theft of a motor vehicle last week after a local car wash employee reported seeing the suspect get inside his Nissan Versa and drive away.
The suspect was later identified as Amber Leigh Claunch, 29, of 2665 Winnsboro Road, Monroe.
The car was tracked to West Monroe where police stopped the suspect.
Claunch admitted she took the car.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.