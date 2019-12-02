Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities received a complaint that the suspect punished her nine-year-old son with a belt.
The victim received injuries to his face and the back of his upper torso. The injuries were documented.
Kendra Rochelle Thompson, 33, of 111 Nevada Drive, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge.
