Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman earlier this month for assaulting a victim after allegedly being spat on by the victim.
Tyeisha L. Goodjoint, 37, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for simple battery.
According to the Dec. 9 arrest report, Goodjoint approached the victim who was sitting inside of a vehicle at the intersection of Dick Taylor Street and Richmond Street.
Goodjoint entered the vehicle and began to strike the victim in the neck with a closed fist several times, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Goodjoint said she only struck the victim after the victim spat on her.
Several witnesses confirmed seeing Goodjoint enter the vehicle and strike the victim.
No witnesses could say whether the victim spat on Goodjoint.
