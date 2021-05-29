Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman for trespassing and resisting officers last week after authorities received a complaint from a home on South 6th Street.
The complainant said Candace Diane Axtens, 29, of Monroe, was sitting outside his home and refused to leave, despite several requests to leave.
Officers made contact with Axtens, but Axtens refused to identify herself, according to the May 21 arrest report.
Police tried to place Axtens in handcuffs but she resisted by pulling her hands and arms away from officers, according to the arrest report.
“Axtens was then placed onto the ground at which time officers were able to apprehend Axtens without incident,” stated the arrest report. “Axtens then made her body limp, causing officers to have to carry her to the patrol unit.”
Axtens also took her hands out of the handcuff, according to the arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
