Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman on four counts of child desertion last Sunday after authorities learned of children left alone outside on Booker Street.
Police found a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old outside 4308 Booker St. in Monroe. Two 11-month-old children also were inside, unattended.
The four children belonged to Lushonnoh N. Carter, 26.
During questioning, Carter said she was unsure when she left the home but admitted the four children were left unattended there.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
