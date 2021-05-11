Monroe police arrested a New Orleans man on simple assault and harassment charges last week after authorities received a disturbance call from a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant on Sterlington Road.
The victim, who worked at Popeyes, said her ex-boyfriend Zavion Jumal Hundley, of 2337 Pauger St., New Orleans, had been harassing her through telephone calls and text messages all day, while she was at work.
The victim showed police messages on her telephone where Hundley had threatened to go to Popeyes and “kill” her and “shoot them lil pink lips off.”
The victim showed police numerous calls from Hundley on her phone, too.
“(The victim) said Hundley arrived at Popeyes and created a disturbance by yelling at her in front of customers and refusing to leave,” stated the May 6 arrest report. “(The victim) stated that the threats started from Hundley related to an ongoing property dispute between the two of them.”
During questioning, Hundley said his ex-girlfriend had threatened him and told him to come to Popeyes to get his belongings.
Police did not see any evidence on the victim's phone or Hundley's phone to support his claims.
Hundley was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
