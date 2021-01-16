Monroe police arrested a New Orleans man for punching his ex-girlfriend and her mother after placing his 1-month-old child in his vehicle last week.
Edwin L. Baldwin III, 28, of 2315 Dabadie St., New Orleans, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and simple battery.
According to the Jan. 9 arrest report, police were dispatched to Deloach Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Police observed cuts on the victim’s face.
The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Thomas, punched her in the face with a closed fist after placing their 1-month-old son into his vehicle.
The victim’s mother told officers that she tried to remove the child from the fight, and Thomas approached her and punched her in the left side of her neck.
During questioning, Thomas denied touching the victim and her mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.