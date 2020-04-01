Monroe police arrested two Monroe men on suspicion of simple burglary of a religious building last week after authorities learned of a burglary at the middle school on the Grace Episcopal Church campus.
The suspects arrested included Dequise Lashun Lamon Dennis Scott, 21, of 2109 Oak St., Monroe, and Willtavis Ross, 19, of 2004 Burg Jones Lane, Monroe.
An eyewitness identified Scott and Ross as two of the four suspects that broke into the school. The remaining two suspects were not identified in the March 27 arrest report.
A lock on a rear window was broken, which allowed them entry, the suspects said.
Police tried to place Scott into handcuffs but he pulled away and ran away.
Ross was transported to a local hospital for medical examination.
