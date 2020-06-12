Monroe police arrested two individuals for theft at a store on Louisville Avenue last Sunday after the store's loss prevention staff notified authorities of the theft.
Loss Prevention reported the theft of 11 items valued at some $47 and told police that Chelsea Mae Davis, 31, of 214 West Heights Drive, West Monroe, assisted Andrew James Knapp, 23, of 1611 North 4th St., Gueydan, in stealing several items from the store.
Loss Prevention also said Davis took and drank some Gatorade without paying for the item.
During questioning, Knapp said he stole the items so he could replace what was previously taken from him. On Knapp's person, police found a purse containing methamphetamine crystals.
Knapp denied knowledge of the crystals.
Davis was charged with theft. Knapp was charged with theft and possession of meth.
