Monroe police arrested a Rayville man on suspicion of third-degree rape on Monday after authorities found a woman who claimed she had been battered and raped by the suspect.
Police first made contact with the victim after a 911 call from the 800 block of Pine Street. Officers reported finding the victim to be incoherent and impaired and wandering after the alleged attack. She told them a person named “Leroy” had attacked her.
Police made contact with Leroy Bracy, 59, of 285 Route 3, Rayville, who was found hiding in a bathroom.
During questioning, Bracy claimed the victim was drunk and that she had smoked some “clear,” or methamphetamine. He claimed they engaged in consensual sexual intercourse.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
