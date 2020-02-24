Monroe police arrested a Ruston man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned of a shooting at a store on Winnsboro Road.
A witness told police that Mohammed Abdullah Saleh Husein, 23, of 503 Marie Ave., Ruston, drew a gun during an argument with the victim and fired the gun in the victim's direction.
Video footage of the incident showed Husein firing a gun in the victim's direction.
Husein was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
