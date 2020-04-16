Monroe police arrested a Shreveport man on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last Sunday after authorities learned of a shooting on Bon Aire Drive where several vehicles and apartments were struck by gunfire.
Police made contact with Deangelo Lynn Maeshack, 21, of 408 Glaway Drive, Shreveport, who admitted he was the shooter during questioning.
Maeshack said he fired a 9mm handgun about 16 times at a green automobile occupied by two unknown people.
According to police, Maeshack intended to kill the vehicle's occupants.
“Maeshack's actions showed a complete disregard for human life and other (residents) of this apartment complex,” stated the April 12 arrest report. “Several residents were home and disturbed at the time this incident took place.”
Maeshack told police he supplied people with marijuana when they came to his home. He admitted he possessed a large amount of drugs for this purpose.
Maeshack was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the murder charge as well as on one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
