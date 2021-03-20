Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several drug-related charges as part of a drug investigation that concluded last week with a high-speed chase.
Officers had been investigating Steven Turner, 34, of 1101 S 7th St., Monroe for about a week. Officers followed Turner after he left his home, according to the March 11 arrest report. When Turner noticed the officers tailing him, he sped up to about 100 miles an hour. Turner flew through a red light at an intersection, striking two vehicles.
An infant was injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.
Despite the accident, Turner continued to flee police and hit a stop sign and street sign, police said. Police saw Turner’s vehicle left the roadway where he then struck a bicyclist.
Turner’s vehicle was heavily damaged and stopped running.
During the investigation at his house, officers found large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, Xanax pills, four firearms and several digital scales. Marijuana was scattered all over the residence.
Turner claimed ownership of all narcotics, according to the arrest report. A cooperating witness told police that Turner was “the main supplier of marijuana on the south side of Monroe.”
Turner was a convicted felon.
Turner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felon, possession of a Schedule IV drug, and possession of a drug in a drug-free zone.
