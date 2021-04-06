Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault on Monday after investigating an incident on Easter Sunday where shots were fired at a cookout.
Police responded to the shooting on Sunday at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Luther Drive. There were two suspects who fired handguns several times during a fight between two families, according to the April 5 arrest report.
One of the suspects was identified as Danterrius Kwame Holmes, 30, of 1000 South Grand St., Monroe.
Several eyewitnesses told police they saw Holmes fire a gun several times in the air as well as at a house where 20 to 25 people were enjoying a cookout. Some eyewitnesses showed police where Holmes was standing when he allegedly fired the shots, and police found two spent 9mm shell casings near there.
Once police was called, Holmes fled in his car, according to the arrest report.
“While leaving the scene, Holmes threw his firearm out the front passenger window of his vehicle as he headed north on Hwy 165,” stated the arrest report.
Later, police stopped Holmes and later recorded an interview with him.
During questioning, Holmes admitted the witnesses were correct.
He said he used a 9mm with an extended magazine.
Authorities said Holmes was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of an armed robbery conviction in 2007.
Holmes was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
