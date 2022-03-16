Monroe police arrested one suspect in relation to a suspicious death first reported to authorities after 6 a.m. on March 13 at the OYO Hotel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers located the deceased victim Yolanda Mitchell inside of a room. Mitchell’s wounds were consistent from being involved in a physical altercation. 

Detectives were called to the scene and established Mitchell’s boyfriend, Tony Davis as the suspect. 

Davis, who has a past history of domestic abuse, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.