Monroe police arrested one suspect in relation to a suspicious death first reported to authorities after 6 a.m. on March 13 at the OYO Hotel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.Officers located the deceased victim Yolanda Mitchell inside of a room. Mitchell's wounds were consistent from being involved in a physical altercation. Detectives were called to the scene and established Mitchell's boyfriend, Tony Davis as the suspect. Davis, who has a past history of domestic abuse, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 