Monroe police arrested a Grimsley, Tennessee woman on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder last week for shooting a 49-year-old woman.
Authorities learned the victim was in the backyard of a house on Breville Street. She had gunshot wounds to her hip area. She was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Two witnesses identified Catherine Dare Parris, 35, of 764 Wallace Way, Grimsley, Tennessee.
Each victim said Parris and the victim were arguing before Parris fired a semi-automatic handgun at the victim. Parris fired several shots, the witnesses said.
“When the pistol jammed, Parris attempted to clear the pistol but she was unable to,” stated the April 16 arrest report. “Parris then went in the residence and came back out with a revolver pistol. Parris pointed the revolver at the victim and the witness thought that she was going to finish the victim off.”
Parris also threatened to shoot herself, according to one witness.
A cell phone video showed Parris carrying the handguns and captured footage of the gunshots.
During questioning, Parris admitted she had argued with the victim and discharged a firearm but denied shooting the victim.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
