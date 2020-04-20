Monroe police arrested two women on drug dealing charges last week after authorities received a complaint that two people were offering drugs at the Raceway convenience store on South College Avenue.
The confidential informant submitting the complaint claimed one of the individuals was armed, too.
The people suspected of dealing drugs were Kyleshea Jamison, 22, of 5653 Yale St., Houston, Texas, and Shaquilea Iesha Hunter, 23, of 12 Charmingdale, Monroe.
The confidential informant claimed the pair were soliciting purchases of Hydrocodone pills.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the confidential informant's description. A smell of marijuana was detected coming from within the vehicle. After a search, officers found a black 9mm handgun, a digital scale, plastic bags, Ecstasy pills, powder cocaine, and ammunition.
Jamison and Hunter denied ownership of the drugs. Jamison said the gun belonged to her.
Jamison was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, distribution of counterfeit drugs, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
Hunter was booked at OCC on three counts of distribution of Schedule I drugs, distribution of counterfeit drugs, improper lane use, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs.
