Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including aggravated flight from an officer after a vehicle pursuit and stand-off last week.
On April 15, a woman notified police that her estranged boyfriend, Landon Fleming, 38, of West Monroe, was chasing her in his vehicle and carrying a gun.
Police caught up with the pair before Fleming fled in his vehicle. A vehicle pursuit ensured from U.S. Hwy 165 to Interstate 20 to Tallulah where spike strips were used to stop Fleming's vehicle. His vehicle was partially disabled and struck by a Louisiana State Police trooper's patrol unit.
“A long stand-off began with Fleming as he refused to exit his vehicle while placing a gun to his head. LSP SWAT and negotiator took over the scene and after several hours, were finally able to take Fleming into custody without further incident,” said Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson, the department's public information officer.
Fleming was ultimately booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on stalking, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of commerce, aggravated assault with a gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fleming was driving a vehicle that did not belong to him and is expected to be charged with unauthorized use of a movable.
