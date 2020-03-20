Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated battery and aggravated assault last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a house on East Olive Street in West Monroe.
Two victims told police that Byron Deron Williams, 37, of 640 East Olive St., West Monroe, shot them with two different pellet guns, causing injuries to each of them.
The two victims claimed there were three juveniles in the direct line of fire when Williams shot at them.
One victim, who was the father of the three juveniles, said he feared pellets from Williams' pellet gun would harm the children.
During questioning, Williams admitted he shot the pellet gun at two victims and knew the children were in the direct line of fire when he discharged the pellet gun.
“Byron stated he did it to scare the victims after an altercation occurred,” stated the March 15 arrest report.
Police said they observed injuries on each victim, consistent with their testimony.
Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.