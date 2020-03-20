West Monroe, LA (71291)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.