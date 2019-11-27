Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery last week after authorities learned of a robbery complaint on Forest Avenue.
The victim claimed he was stabbed during a robbery. Police found a knife stab wound on the victim's lower back, within one inch of his spine. The victim was flown to a hospital in Shreveport.
The suspect was identified as Janet M. Khan, 35, of 506 Gulpha Drive, West Monroe.
At a house on Gordon Avenue, police observed a trail of blood leading into the kitchen.
A witness inside the house informed police that Khan was drunk and became belligerent during a fight before picking up a knife and stabbing the victim in the back.
Another witness confirmed the account leading up to the stabbing.
Police found the kitchen knife next to a bottle of bleach. The knife had been recently cleaned with bleach except for a small amount of fresh blood.
When police made contact with Khan, they observed her speech to be slurred and detected a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.
Khan denied stabbing the victim.
Khan was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
