Monroe police arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of assault by drive-by shooting last week after authorities received reports of a drive-by shooting on Peach Street.

Police learned some 17 rounds of 9mm and .40 caliber ammunition were fired from a weapon in the direction of an apartment complex, striking several different units as well as injuring one tenant.

Through video surveillance footage, police were able to identify an occupant of the suspect vehicle as Josiah Micah Williams, 18, of 1728 South Washington St., Bastrop.

At Williams' residence, police recovered 9mm and .40 caliber handguns.

During questioning, Williams said he had no knowledge of the shooting.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

