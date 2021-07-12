Monroe police arrested a Baton Rouge woman earlier this month for possession of a drug suspected to be methamphetamine or crack cocaine along with four syringes in her vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Owl Street and South College Avenue because of a traffic accident involving Samantha Hebert, 31, of 3317 White Shadows Drive, Baton Rouge.
When officers approached Hebert’s vehicle, they saw two syringes on the driver’s side floorboard and placed her in handcuffs, according to the June 30 arrest report.
During questioning, Hebert told officers the syringes did not belong to her.
Officers found a bag of what appeared to be either methamphetamine or crack cocaine between the driver’s side door and seat. They searched the vehicle and found two more syringes.
Hebert was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning.
