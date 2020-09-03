Monroe police arrested a Calhoun man on possession of heroin last week after authorities began investigating a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive involving the suspect.
Monroe Fire Department personnel notified police that Stuart Lee Edmondson Jr., 37, of 161 Britton Road, Calhoun, appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
During a search of Edmondson's automobile, police found a container with metal measuring spoons with a substance resembling heroin inside the bowl of each spoon, which were burned to the edges. Police also found 10 needles, some of which contained a tan-white substance in the vial, as well as tin foil packages containing a tan powder.
During questioning, Edmondson claimed ownership of all the items found inside his automobile. He said the powder and burned material were heroin.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
