Monroe police arrested a Columbia man on 12 counts of battery of a police officer earlier this month after authorities received a shoplifting complaint from the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue.
A loss prevention employee told police that Dempsey E. Cloman, 55, of 528 Sugar Farm Road, Columbia, was about to run.
Police apprehended Cloman and escorted him to a police patrol unit.
“While being placed in the rear of my unit, Cloman began kicking (5 times) and spitting (4 times) on two officers,” stated the Feb. 8 arrest report. “Officer could not secure Cloman in the rear of my unit due to him kicking the door and attempting to kick the window out. As I was entering the front seat of my unit, Cloman leaned forward and spat on me (1 time).”
Two other officers arrived on scene with a spit mask and leg hobble.
“While placing the objects on Cloman, he continued to kick (1 time) and spit (1 time) on officers,” stated the arrest report. “As a result of Cloman kicking the rear door of my City of Monroe MPD Unit, it is now damaged and unable to completely seal when closed.”
Wal-Mart employees told police that Cloman had tried to steal eight packs of meat and was stopped when leaving the store.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on theft (shoplifting) and simple criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.