Monroe police arrested a Ferriday woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend last week after an ex-girlfriend called his phone.
T’Kayla Nakia Ceasor, 19, of 123 Canal St., Ferriday, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of a dating partner.
Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Erin Street in Monroe after an anonymous caller complained about hearing a disturbance.
Police said they noticed markings on Ceasor’s arms and legs when she answered the door. The markings on her body were later determined to be blood, but not from her person.
Ceasor told police that she and her boyfriend had been “wrestling.”
The victim had several cuts on his face as well as behind his left ear. Police also observed a bite mark on his hands.
The victim told police Ceasor pulled out of a tuft of his hair from the top of his head, which police located on the couch inside the apartment.
Washington also told police that Ceasor became upset when his girlfriend called his phone and proceeded to flip a table onto him.
Washington told police Ceasor took a pair of car keys and slashed his face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.