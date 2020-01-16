Monroe police arrested four juveniles on suspicion of vehicle burglary last week after authorities received a suspicious person complaint on Valencia Avenue.
A homeowner provided surveillance video of a person opening the door to his vehicle and entering it while the vehicle was parked inside his garage on Valencia Avenue.
Officers swarmed the area and found four juvenile suspects in an area south of Valencia Avenue.
After further investigation, it was discovered that the juveniles traveled by bike from the Tanglewood subdivision to the area of Valencia where they looked for unlock vehicles to enter.
The juveniles ranged from 14 to 15 years of age.
Officers arrested the four juveniles for one count of vehicle burglary with more charges pending.
Investigators encourage citizens to make sure not to leave valuables inside of their vehicles and to lock their doors to prevent becoming a victim of a vehicle burglary.
