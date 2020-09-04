Monroe police arrested a homeless man for simple burglary on Sunday after a store owner on U.S. Hwy 165 reported seeing the suspect steal items from his freezer.
The stolen items were taken from a locked freezer at the back of the store, locked within a fenced area.
Jarico Tremain Carter, 29, of Monroe, told police he jumped the fence and took a box of bacon (valued at $23), seven pork steaks (valued at some $24), and nearly three pounds of sausage (valued at $10).
The freezer's door handle was broken.
Carter was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of simple criminal damage to property.
