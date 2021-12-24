Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal possession of stolen firearms after officers observed a group of men gathering at one of the buildings at Parkview Apartments.
A vehicle parked outside the apartment building resembled one reportedly involved in a shooting earlier that night.
Police stopped one of the men walking away from the gathering—Johnvel McArthur Higgins, 40, 160 Preston Loop, Monroe—who tried to run away from officers, according to the Dec. 14 arrest report.
“Also, building 17 at Parkview Apartments is known for having criminal activity and people loitering,” stated the arrest report. “Due to these reasons, MPD detectives attempted to make contact with Higgins as he left the area. Higgins does not live at Parkview Apartments, and he refused to tell me why he was on the property.”
Higgins tried to pull away from police but was ultimately apprehended, police said.
Police reported finding a Smith & Wesson handgun concealed under Higgins' jacket.
“At first Higgins advised the gun was his, but after finding out that the gun was reported stolen, Higgins refused to talk and requested an attorney,” stated the arrest report.
At Ouachita Correctional Center, Higgins was found to be in possession of three Ecstasy pills as well as a glass pipe containing the residue of methamphetamine.
Higgins was booked on the above charge as well as on resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
